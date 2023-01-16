Romantic Getaway star Romesh Ranganathan talks concerns ahead of filming with Katherine Ryan The pair star as Deacon and Alison in the show

Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about his initial concerns over working with his friend and co-star Katherine Ryan in his new Sky dramedy, Romantic Getaway.

The comedians spoke to HELLO! about their new series, which sees married couple Deacon and Alison defraud their dodgy boss in a desperate attempt to fund their IVF treatment.

After detailing her excitement about the prospect of working with her close friend on the comedy, Katherine revealed that she received a text message from Romesh prior to filming, asking her to let him know if he started to "annoy" her at any point in the shoot.

This prompted Romesh to admit that he was slightly worried that he might "become irritating" to Katherine. "We're really good mates but we'd never spent eight continuous weeks together, so I was slightly concerned," he said. "I would say my company is best taken in small doses, so I was worried that was going to become irritating, but thankfully we didn't fall out."

Katherine promptly reassured her co-star, adding: "You're very good company."

Romesh and Katherine play Deacon and Alison

The Duchess actress also revealed that Romesh, who wrote the part of Alison with Katherine in mind, had her in stitches during filming for the show.

"It was so much fun and really difficult not to laugh, especially under pressure when it's coming to the end of the day and everyone wants to be on time," she explained. "If Johnny Vegas did something that I thought was funny or sometimes Romesh would just have me crying with laughter, I can't stop. I'm a real risk with the more I laugh, the more I laugh, so I did worry about corpsing and ruining scenes and wasting everyone's time. I felt I did that a few times for sure and I don't even know if there's a clean edit of some of the stuff I was laughing at."

Romantic Getaway is available to stream on Sky Comedy and NOW.

