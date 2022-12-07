All you need to know about Daisy Jones and the Six From the release date to the cast – here's all the information...

Daisy Jones and the Six was a huge hit when it hit bookshelves, and now Taylor Jenkins' Reid's best-selling novel has been adapted into a TV series with a brilliant cast and a major Hollywood name behind it.

For those who are yet to read the book, the drama tells the story of a singer, Daisy Jones, and her rock band who rise to fame in the 1970s and is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. Find out all you need to know about the cast, release date and more for Daisy Jones and the Six below…

WATCH: Daisy Jones and the Six release official teaser trailer

When is Daisy Jones and the Six out?

On Tuesday, it was announced that the ten-part series will release its first episodes on Prime Video on Friday 3 March. Following its premiere, episodes will be released on a weekly basis until the 24 March.

Sam Claflin will star in the new series

Who stars in Daisy Jones and the Six?

Daisy Jones and the Six has a glittering cast. Starring in the leading role as Daisy is Riley Keough. The actress, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is best known for her roles in the movies Mad Max, It Comes at Night and Zola.

Starring opposite Riley as her love-interest Billy Dunne is Sam Claflin. British actor Sam has had many roles in films and TV shows including Me Before You, Enola Holmes and The Hunger Games.

Other big names fans can look forward to seeing are: Suki Waterhouse, who will play Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree and Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne.

The show lands on Prime Video in March 2023

What is Daisy Jones and the Six about?

The synopsis explains: "In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits.

"Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse also star

What else is there to know about Daisy Jones and the Six?

As well as having a stellar cast and beloved author behind the original story, Daisy Jones and the Six also has the backing of Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon.

The Legally Blonde star featured Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel in her official book club before her production company, Hello Sunshine, picked up the rights to the story to transfer it to the screen.

Reese is clearly thrilled by the project, as she shared the official teaser trailer on her Instagram writing: "Introducing @DaisyJonesandtheSix! Only on @primevideo March 3. @hellosunshine." She also posted images on her Instagram Stories, writing in the caption: "Get ready for your new favorite show."

