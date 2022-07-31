Countryfile: Who is John Craven's wife and how long have they been married? The presenter has been part of the Countryfile team for over 30 years

John Craven is perhaps best known as the face of John Craven's Newsround, a role which established him as a household name in the seventies and eighties, but these days, viewers can find him hosting Countryfile.

But what do you know about the TV star's life away from cameras? When not working, John can be found at home in Oxfordshire, where he has lived for a number of years. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…

Who is John Craven's wife and how long have they been together?

John and his wife Marilyn have been together for over 50 years. The couple reportedly met sometime before 1970 when John was working at the BBC in Newcastle upon Tyne and Marilyn was a production secretary on Look North.

John has been happily married for 50 years

Asked about the secret to the long marriage while chatting to the Daily Mail's Femail, John said: "It helped that she worked in TV. She knew how it was."

He went on to say that the couple hadn't been together for very long when John was asked to relocate to Bristol. While the move could've potentially put an end to their relationship, John decided to ask Marilyn to join him. "I wasn't sure if she would say yes, but she did, and it was the best thing that ever happened to me," he said.

The presenter has been part of the Countryfile team for over 30 years

He went on to describe Marilyn as his "rock" and gushed: "Without being too soppy, she was always there for me, which is the main thing in my business because it can be precarious. You're very exposed, and it's always good to be able to get that reassurance."

Does John Craven have children?

Yes! At 81, John is both a father and a grandfather. The presenter, who has been part of the Countryfile team for over 30 years, has two grown-up daughters named Emma and Victoria who have since gone on to have children of their own.

Between them, his daughters have five children meaning that John has his hands full as a doting grandfather.

