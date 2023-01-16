Did you spot this real-life couple in new medical drama Maternal? The ITV drama stars Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and more

If you're looking for a fresh series to get stuck into then head over to ITV on Monday evening to catch its new medical drama, Maternal. The six-part series is set to explore working motherhood with "wit, warmth and humour."

The cast is impressive, too, with Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis leading the stars appearing in the show. But did you know that two of the cast members are a couple in real life? Here's all you need to know…

Lara plays Catherine in Maternal

Lara Pulver, who is set to play trauma surgeon Catherine MacDiarmid, is one of the lead characters. Her husband, Raza Jeffry, also has a role in Maternal. The actor will be taking on the role of Jack Oliviera, her colleague and ex-partner, who threatens to get in the way of her career.

Lara and Raza began dating in 2011 and, although they didn't appear on the show at the same time, they are both known for their previous work in spy drama Spooks.

Raza Jeffry and Lara Pulver married in 2014

The happy couple got married in December 2014 and three years later, they welcomed their first child together, a son. In 2020, the couple then welcomed a baby daughter.

As mentioned, Lara is known for her work on Spooks, but she'll also be a familiar face to fans of Sherlock. More recently, she appeared as Kate in BBC drama The Split alongside Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan.

Will you be watching Maternal on ITV?

Raza on the other hand is known for his credits in Code Black, Homeland, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and The Serpent Queen.

The synopsis for Maternal reads: "Maternal tells the stories of Maryam, a Paediatric Registrar, Catherine, a General and Trauma Surgeon, and Helen, a Registrar in Acute Medicine, as they each attempt to balance their increasingly demanding jobs in post-pandemic frontline medicine with their lives as new mothers."

