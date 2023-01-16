Where is the Love Island winter 2023 series filmed? The series starts on Monday

Love Island is back with a new winter series on Monday night - and if anything is going to cure us of our January blues, this is it!

New host Maya Jama is set to make her grand entrance in the opening episode, which will see the presenter welcome the new contestants to the show's South African villa. But where exactly is the reality programme filmed? Find out here…

Where is the Love Island winter villa?

This year's line-up of beauties - and the new bombshells - will be spending the next few weeks in South Africa, leaving the summer show's Mallorcan villa behind in search of guaranteed hot weather.

The villa includes a fire pit

The new contestants will be sunning it up in a luxury villa set in the Franschhoek wine valley, which is near Cape Town and is also known as South Africa's "millionaire's row".

The villa itself boasts stunning mountain views and sits on the 25-acre estate of Ludus Magnus, surrounded by several luxury hotels.

The villa is located in the Franschhoek wine valley

The glamorous property features a large swimming pool, a gym, and of course, the hideaway. The contestants will also be able to enjoy a fire pit, which includes a BBQ, and an outdoor kitchen - perfect for making cheese toasties.

Who is hosting this year's series?

Maya Jama will be taking over from Laura Whitmore for the new series after the Irish presenter announced that she would be stepping down at the end of last year's run.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the presenter said: "Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

Maya Jama is set to arrive by helicopter

"There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Maya confirmed her new role on social media, writing: "Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host."

