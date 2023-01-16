Vera viewers all saying the same thing as drama makes long-awaited return Brenda Blethyn stars in the detective series

Vera made its highly-anticipated return to ITV on Sunday night and it's safe to say that after over a year of waiting, fans were over the moon to see Brenda Blethyn's DCI Vera Stanhope back on their screens.

The latest episode, which was the fifth instalment of series 11 titled Vital Signs, saw Vera and her trusty sidekick DS Aiden Healy called upon to solve the murder of local GP, Lucy Yo.

As they delve deeper into the doctor's life and her relationship with those around her, their investigation uncovers a web of secrets and lies.

Taking to Twitter, fans praised the new episode and shared their delight over the drama's return. One person wrote: "Another absolutely brilliant episode of #Vera, one of the best programmes on television. @BrendaBlethyn is simply superb," while another added: "OMG That has been one of the best episodes of @VeraSeries and @BrendaBlethyn, @kennydoughty, @Riley_Jones_88 and everyone else. It was such an awesome episode full of twists. Well done to you all, can't wait for the next one #Vera."

A third viewer tweeted: "Wow. That ep of #vera was amazing, I changed my mind on who I thought it was every five minutes and there was some decent humour as always - loved Kenny's cake baking. Fantastic acting once again from @BrendaBlethyn @kennydoughty @Riley_Jones_88 @Ibinabo_Jack_," while another simply commented: "So great to have Vera back again. Terrific first episode."

Vera returned to ITV on Sunday night

The new instalment comes soon after Brenda addressed her future on the detective series, in which she has starred since 2011.

"When we finish filming, I always say, 'I really don't think I can do this anymore,'" she told The Mirror.

"Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of ten months. But then I have a rest, get my appetite back and change my mind," she admitted, adding that her dog, Jack, goes mad after she comes home from filming.

After adding that her Vera 'family' is also a huge draw, she said: "And Ann Cleeves [the author of the Vera novels] is writing her 11th book, so that hasn’t been dealt with on-screen yet. You feel you'd be letting her down. Things happen, circumstances change. Enthusiasm and opinions change. So, watch this space!"

