Netflix's Warrior Nun fans fight back following show's cancellation - details

Warrior Nun fans have fought back in an attempt to reverse Netflix's decision to cancel the hit series. Taking to Twitter, fans quickly got the phrase NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE trending across the platform, as many voiced their disappointment at the show's end.

"Seriously @netflix what do you have to lose though?? Do the right thing NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE," wrote one. "You still have time to remedy @netflix. NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Bring them back. NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun."

It was back in December 2022, that Netflix first confirmed Warrior Nun's cancellation, after just two seasons. Creator Simon Barry confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun. My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

Lead actress Alba Baptista added: "Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us. I see you and I love you. It was all for you."

Fans are desperate to see Warrior Nun return for a third season

Following the life and times of 19-year-old Ava Silva, the official synopsis for the series reads: "After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns."

Fast becoming a fan favourite after making its Netflix debut in 2020, the show has even received widespread acclaim, with an 87% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. As for audience members, Warrior Nun currently boasts a score of 97%.

