10 most exciting Netflix shows and films coming out in 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba is stepping back into the shoes of London detective, DCI John Luther for a nail-biting new movie, titled Luther: The Fallen Sun. Scheduled for release in March 2023, Netflix has described it as an "epic continuation of the award-winning television saga."

Picking up with Luther behind bars, Dermot Crowley will also be returning as DS Martin Schenk – aka Luther's former boss – while Andy Serkis has been cast as the villainous David Robey, a role which the actor has described as one of the most "dark" he's played in recent years. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo will also star in the latest instalment, portraying a rival detective that'll no doubt spark plenty of competition with Luther.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Nearly 30 years after the events of Beverly Hills Cop 3, Eddie Murphy is picking up where he left off as the iconic Axel Foley. Boasting an impressive cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and Taylour Paige, the movie will also reunite Murphy with his former co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot.

At this point in time, Beverly Hills Cop 4 has not received a specific release date, however, it will land on Netflix in 2023.

Lockwood & Co

Starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Lockwood & Co is based on Jonathan Stroud's best-selling book series. Set for release on 27 January 2023, the official synopsis reads:

"In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.

"Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history."

Your Place Or Mine

This one's for the rom-com fans! Bringing all the feels, Your Place Or Mine is the story of "best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter," played by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. According to Netflix, after the duo decides to "swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love."

Coming to the streaming platform on 10 February, the film also stars Zoë Chao, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Dearest reader, Netflix cordially invites you to tune in to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story later this year. Delving into the young Queen's rise to prominence and power, the prequel series will also portray her iconic love story with King George, while giving viewers a glimpse into Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's backstories too.

Extraction 2

Promising plenty of action-packed sequences, Chris Hemsworth told EW that the stunt work in Extraction 2 has involved "the most detailed and exhausting fight training I've ever been a part of." Marking the return of Tyler Rake, the mercenary will be faced with another dangerous and deadly mission as he attempts to rescue the family of a Georgian gangster from the prison where they're being held. Extraction 2 will available to watch in June 2023.

You People

In need of a laugh? You People brings together a talented ensemble cast that includes Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, Lauren London and David Duchovny – to name a few.

The synopsis reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris."

Bridgerton

Expected in 2023, Bridgerton fans will finally get to see how Penelope and Colin's epic love story plays out! Based on the fourth book – Romancing Mr Bridgerton – the third series will resume with Colin Bridgerton attempting to win back the friendship of a hurt Penelope Featherington. After he offers to mentor the redheaded heroine so she can find a husband, Colin's lessons begin working a little too well for his liking, but are his feelings just friendly?

The Crown

In 2023, The Crown will return to Netflix for its sixth and final season. Further exploring the many trials and tribulations experienced by the Royal Family in the late 1990s through to the early 2000s, the series is expected to cover Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997, as well as the resulting aftermath.

Our Man from Jersey

Helmed by Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, Our Man from Jersey has been described as a "blue-collar James Bond."

In the upcoming spy movie "Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

