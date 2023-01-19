Happy Valley fans point out the one unrealistic part of season three Warning, spoilers ahead for season three

Happy Valley fans have been loving the third and final season of the hit BBC drama – but viewers have taken to social media to discuss one element of the first few episodes that felt unrealistic – but do you agree?

Taking to Reddit, one fan queried: "The only unrealistic thing about this season is that Rob can afford to maintain a family of four, live in a 3 hundred grand house and drive a brand new, top of the range Audi estate all on the single household salary of a PE teacher……no wonder the fridge is padlocked shut!"

WATCH: The moment Catherine notices the padlocked fridge

Loading the player...

Fans were quick to discuss, with one writing: " There's no way this isn't deliberate, he's either up to his eyeballs in debt or into something very dodgy," while another person added: "Maybe he’s some sort of Assistant Head or something as well as a PE teacher. That said, it’s likely all on credit. He just pays the minimum each month and it’ll all come crashing down eventually."

A third person wrote: "It's not unrealistic for people to live way above their means. It all comes crashing down for them in the end."

What is the deal with Mr Hepworth?

In the series, Mr Hepworth begins as an unkind teacher of Ryan's, who is emotionally and physically abusive to his wife, and calls the police on her when he discovers her diazepam. The villainous character has certainly hit a nerve with viewers, with one person tweeting: "I never thought I'd hate a character more than Tommy Lee Royce and then that PE teacher opened his [expletive] mouth."

READ MORE: Is Happy Valley's Catherine Cawood based on a real person?

Happy Valley: The ultimate season 1 and 2 recap for season three return here

Do you think there's something odd about his house?

Another person added: "Ryan, for pity sake don’t get wrapped up with Rob Hepworth, the worst advertisement for a P.E teacher and husband. Safe to say Ryan’s not a great judge of character. #HappyValley."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.