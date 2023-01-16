Happy Valley fans have same reaction as actor speaks out after shocking twist Amit Shah posted a video to social media about episode three

Happy Valley is getting more and more gripping with each episode and the third installment – which aired on BBC One on Sunday evening – was arguably the most shocking of the series so far. Warning! Major spoilers ahead for episode three…

Following the episode, actor Amit Shah, who plays pharmacist Faisal Bhatti in the drama, took to social media to speak out and viewers had plenty to say. Check out his funny video, which references the shocking turn of events in episode three, below…

Amit accompanied the video with a caption that read: "I'll just leave this here…," followed by a series of hashtags.

The funny clip featured the song Ridin' Dirty and was a clever pun on one of the final scenes in the third episode and fans were loving Amit's joke. One person tweeted in response: "Not the rolling pin!!! Another amazing episode!! X."

A second added: "And you look SUCH a nice man…", followed by a wink-face emoji. A third joked: "You definitely have to go on celebrity bake off now @theamitshah," as a fourth put: "Hilarious!"

Mollie Winnard's character Joanna is presumed dead at the end of episode three

The scene in question saw Faisal and Joanna Hepworth (Mollie Winnard) come to blows at her house while discussing a plan to murder Joanna's abusive husband, Rob (Mark Stanley).

As the pair argued over whether Rob knew about Faisal supplying Joanna with prescription drugs, things reached a boiling point leading Joanna to swear at Faisal and push him away. Suddenly, the pharmacist grabbed a rolling pin which was on the kitchen side and hit her over the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

Faisal is played by actor Amit Shah

The final moments saw Joanna fighting for her life and twitching on the floor when Faisal then pulled out a syringe and filled it with air, leading fans to assume he'll inject her to finish off the murder.

The shocking turn of events sparked a huge reaction from fans online. One said after the credits rolled: "What an episode. Another cliffhanger. How can anyone have sympathy for Faisal. I hope Tommy Lee Royce does him in prison," while another added: "Another cliff hanger at the end of tonight's episode of #HappyValley. Oh Faisal!!! Oh gawwwwd!"

