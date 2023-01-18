Happy Valley season 3 star James Norton praises 'wonderful' Sarah Lancashire

Happy Valley star James Norton has opened up about his time filming for season three of the hit BBC crime drama, and he had nothing but praise for his co-star, Sarah Lancashire. Joining Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on The One Show, James couldn't help but rave about the actress while talking about the final series.

"We're in west Yorkshire, and our protagonist is Catherine Cawood played by the insane Sarah Lancashire. The wonderful Sarah Lancashire," he said. Reflecting on her portrayal of the police sergeant, he added: "She's the most incredible lead character, kind of unique and fun and very, very funny, but complicated."

It's not the first time that James has spoken highly of Sarah and her incredible performance on the show, having described her as "an absolute legend in our industry, giving the performance of her life."

During his appearance on The One Show, James also detailed one of the more "bizarre" moments from filming season three. Pointing to a scene in which his character – the villainous Tommy Lee Royce – cuts off his long hair in prison, James revealed that the other character in the scene was actually a real-life barber from Manchester.

James Norton also praised his co-star Sarah Lancashire as the "most incredible lead character"

"Yes, he's called Gaz from Cut Throat Barbers in Manchester, I think, he was amazing," explained James.

"What was amazing about that scene was that we basically just let the cameras roll and I just got a haircut. Usually, we have lots of cuts, you know two to three minutes here and there but that was a 40-minute shot. The cameras just rolled and everyone was watching the monitors and it was weirdly meditative. The music was playing, Gaz was doing his thing and I was getting lulled into a lovely state it was a really bizarre but magical day."

James revealed that Tommy's haircut scene was filmed with a real-life barber

