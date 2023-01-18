Happy Valley fans are convinced they've worked out what's in store for the remaining episodes of series three – and we think their theories are onto something. Warning! Spoilers ahead for the BBC drama so far…

Following Sunday evening's third episode, which ended on a major cliffhanger, viewers have taken to social media and online threads to discuss what will come of the murder of Joanna Hepworth.

The cliffhanger in question saw Joanna (played by Mollie Winnard) hit around the head by the pharmacist Faisal (played by Amit Shah) after an altercation about their plans to murder Joanna's abusive husband, Rob (Mark Stanley).

But it was hints earlier in the episode involving PE Teacher Rob's interaction with Ryan that fans have picked up on, stating that he will be framed for the murder of his wife after his abusive behaviour and him confiding about his "unhappy marriage" to the teen.

Amit Shah as Faisal in Happy Valley

One person said: Presuming the PE teacher will get her blame for his wife's death and then end up on remand in Sheffield with Tommy. What will happen then, I don't know, but it's a way of linking the two."

Another agreed, writing: How helpful, though, that Rob confided My Wife Doesn't Understand Me. That's great for Faisal." A third also spoke about his tactic to get closer to Ryan, adding: "His wife mentioned in the previous episode that he likes to berate one of his students and then act like a father figure to them (she explains it better). He must get some feeling of power from it."

However, a fourth was less convinced about Rob being centered as a suspect due to the timing of Joanna's death: "Could Rob really be considered as a suspect? At her actual time of death, he was at the school with a ton of witnesses but if there is more ambiguity to the time of death then anything is possible." We can't wait to find out.

Will Joanna's husband be framed for her murder?

Things between Joanna and Faisal reached a boiling point when they argued about whether Rob knew his wife was being supplied with prescription drugs by the pharmacist.

After pleading with Faisal not to go ahead with killing Rob, the pair argued and Joanna pushed and swore at Faisal. Suddenly, the pharmacist grabbed a rolling pin which was on the kitchen side and hit her over the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

The final moments saw Joanna fighting for her life and twitching on the floor when Faisal then pulled out a syringe and filled it with air, leading fans to assume he'll inject her to finish off the murder.

