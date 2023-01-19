Inside Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's career and famous connections The model and performer is the latest bombshell on the ITV2 reality show

Love Island's newest bombshell Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown made quite the impression during Wednesday's episode. The latest contestant chose to take Ron, who is coupled up with Lana, on a date and the pair immediately hit it off. Will Ron's head be turned?

When Zara entered the South Africa villa, she gushed about how much she loves performing and being on stage, and it seems the beauty has already had quite the career in that industry already. Find out more…

Who is Zara from Love Island?

Zara, 25, who hails from London, introduced herself as a model and property developer. But the star also has a lot of talent when it comes to singing, dancing and acting.

"I've always loved being on stage and performing, I did musical theatre and performing arts at university. I'm fully trained in ballet, tap and jazz and have singing qualifications which led me to get scouted as a model."

Zara has some impressive famous connections

What are Love Island star Zara's famous connections?

It seems that Zara has some impressive famous connections thanks to her work as a performer. Before she entered the villa, the model revealed: "I've since gone onto do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists, I've worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tione Wayne and more."

Zara and Ron enjoyed their first date

What else is there to know about Love Island's Zara?

Before she entered the villa, the Islander, who said she wasn't afraid to step on people's toes to get what she wants, said to ITV: "I'm very loving to a fault, I am a Leo and people often think Leos are arrogant but we're just very self-assured, we love ourselves but we have the same capacity to love other people.

"I'm very loyal but that means I sometimes put others before myself. But this is Love Island so I'm not going to go in there and let the girls takeover because in the past I've been like, 'If you like him, you have him'. I'd be an amazing girlfriend, I'm understanding, caring, fun and sexy."

