Love Island viewers left 'annoyed' by distracting detail: 'I can't concentrate!' Bombshell Tom made himself at home in Tuesday's show

Love Island continued on Tuesday night with the second episode of its new winter series, which saw new bombshell Tom make himself at home in the South African villa.

While there were many moments that caught the attention of viewers, including Will Young's dad dancing and the shocking revelations from the Dirty Laundry challenge, it was the wind that stole the show.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their annoyance at the windy conditions, which could be heard during chats between the islanders.

One person wrote: "That wind is really off-putting I can't concentrate," while another added: "Anyone want to pull that wind for a chat and tell it to shoosh."

A third person commented: "The wind is so distracting for what," while another tweeted: "Is the wind really annoying anyone else??"

Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders aired their dirty laundry in the first challenge of the series. Viewers were left in stitches over some of the shocking confessions, one of which saw Shaq admit to telling a girl he was joining the army so he didn't have to see her again.

Viewers complained about the wind

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "SHAQ LYING ABOUT GOING TO THE ARMY LMAO I CANT BREATHE," while another added: "Shaq said he was joining the army loooooool. That is bonkers."

Meanwhile, Tom wasted no time getting to know the girls, pulling them each for a one-on-one chat during the day.

At the end of the episode, he was asked to couple up with a girl of his choosing, stealing him from another male contestant. He chose ring girl Olivia, leaving Will at risk of being dumped at the end of the week.

Tom chose to couple up with Olivia

Fans reacted to the moment on Twitter, with one person writing: "I just knew he'd pick Olivia... aww look at Will's face, but come on, surely he knew that Tom would pick her."

A second viewer tweeted: "Ooh controversial move Tom going for Olivia, poor Will."

