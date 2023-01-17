Who is Love Island star Will Young? Meet the TikTok-famous farmer The 23-year-old is a TikTok sensation

Love Island is back, bringing with it a fresh new batch of beauties looking for love in the luxurious South African villa - and one contestant who has already caught the attention of viewers is Will Young.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Buckinghamshire farmer.

Is Will Young a farmer?

Yes, Will is a farmer. The 23-year-old, who was born in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is looking to find a "wife" after years of working hard on his family's estate.

"Having grown up on a farm, it's been quite difficult juggling relationships and work," he said before heading into the villa. "Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

He also described himself as both a 'wholesome boy' and a 'cheeky chappy' and said that he loves techno music and meditation. The farmer also added that his dream dinner party guests would be Sir David Attenborough and Boris Johnson.

Will is a 23-year-old farmer

Will was brought up on the family farm by parents Andy and Jenny, alongside his brother Tom.

On why he is single, Will said: "Honestly? Probably commitment issues. I self-sabotage myself sometimes when I’ve got a good thing going. I do like my own space and my own time; I haven’t got to stress about anything and just worry about myself."

Is Will Young on TikTok?

Will is well known on TikTok for his farming videos and boasts over one million followers. He shares glimpses of his everyday life on the social media app, from feeding his pigs to shearing sheep.

In one video, he even had Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman pour a bucket of water over his head as part of an advert for Head and Shoulders shampoo.

Will works on his family's farm

"Claudia Winkleman came to my farm. She was lovely and got stuck in. She poured water over me," he said of his interaction with The Traitors host.

