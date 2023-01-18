All you need to know about Love Island's bombshell Tom Find out about the Love Island bombshell's football career and famous connections

Love Island is back for a new series and the reality dating show hasn't held back on throwing bombshells into the villa already. Before two new arrivals were revealed on Tuesday's episode, the main villa bombshell Tom Clare who was tasked with getting to know the girls when he joined the villa during episode one.

But how much do you know about the Islander? It turns out he has a successful career and connections to influencers and other football stars. Find out more below…

Who is Love Island's Tom Clare?

Tom Clare is a 23-year-old semi-professional footballer from Barnsley. The reality star is clearly talented at the sport and, according to reports, was listed at the top scorer during the 2021/2022 season for Macclesfield.

And if Tom was worried about what his stint in South Africa would mean for his career, it seems his team are supporting him. A statement from Macclesfield FC confirmed they were allowing him to take a break in order to enter the villa.

Tom Clare is a semi-professional footballer from Barnsley

What has Tom Clare said about his time on Love Island?

Before joining the cast of series nine, Tom shared a bit about himself and what viewers can expect from him: "I'm a good laugh, a good vibe. I'm not snakey, I don't like that kind of stuff. If I've got an issue with someone I'll speak to them. I'm loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don't like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I'm very protective."

He added: "My family know how loyal and genuine I am. I'd just do anything for anyone and I always treat someone how they treat me. I judge people on how they are with me."

The bombshell decided to choose Olivia to couple up with

What else is there to know about Love Island's Tom Clare?

It seems Tom is not the only success story in his family as his sister Laura Clare is carving out quite a career in social media. The travel and lifestyle influencer boasts over 15,000 followers on Instagram including former Love Islander Amy Hart.

Tom also has famous connections thanks to his football career. Former professional footballer and Manchester United star Robbie Savage now works closely with Tom as the director of Macclesfield FC. Robbie told the Mirror he was supportive of Tom: "I told him 'This is a fantastic opportunity for you and your family.' I could have said no but how could I live with that?"

