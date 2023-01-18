Love Island 2023: Meet the two new bombshells heading for the villa Zara and David will join the islanders on Wednesday night

With the first Love Island dumping scheduled for the end of the week, the producers have wasted no time in sending two new islanders to shake up the dynamic.

Bombshells Zara and David will walk through the villa doors in Wednesday night's episode. Find out all you need to know about them ahead of their debuts…

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown

25-year-old Zara is a model and property developer from London, who is hoping to bring her "sass, vibes and good energy" to the villa.

Describing her love life as "shambolic", the contestant says she's looking forward to dating "in a different environment as whatever I'm doing at the minute isn't working".

On what she'll bring to the villa, she said: "I'm a massive hype girl, I'm very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the villa. I'll also bring spice, I'm a bit different and I don't think there's anyone in there that's like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting."

Zara, who studied musical theatre and performing arts at university, puts her single status down to her "high standards", which she says she owes to her mum and dad. "My parents have a great relationship, I’ve got an amazing mother and father and I know what works in a relationship."

What gives her the 'ick'? "Players and if someone's boring and doesn't have any aspirations or ambition. Also, guys that aren't into their fitness and health."

Zara is a model and property developer

David Salako

David is a 24-year-old money adviser, who is "excited" to meet new people in the villa.

Describing himself as a "joker" and "very ambitious", David is hoping his "good vibes" and "energy" will help him form a bond with one of the girls.

On why someone should date him, he said: "Listen, there’s only one David Salako. There we go. If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes. I think I’m alright looking as well."

The Essex-born hunk, who confesses he is "picky" when it comes to girls, said he gets the 'ick' when "girls sing-along all messy to songs like Wonderwall in the bar".

Something not many people know about David is that he's a good singer! The bombshell, who is a fan of rapper Lil Baby, said: "I can sing, but I will never sing! I just haven’t got the confidence to do it."

David is a money adviser

