Love Island star Tanyel Revan's transformation: before and after photos Tanywel has had several cosmetic procedures before heading to the South African villa

We're only three days into the new series of Love Island and contestant Tanyel Revan has been turning heads – both in the famous villa and on social media.

Before heading into the villa, the 26-year-old was open about the cosmetic procedures she's had, with her aesthetic surgery of choice sharing videos of her undergoing various treatments – look away if you're squeamish!

WATCH: What cosmetic surgery has Love Island star Tanyel had done?

What surgery has Tanyel had done?

Tanyel posted about the procedures she's had, so is clearly open about her post-surgery looks.

Tanyel has been turning heads in the villa

Full face rejuvenation

Full face rejuvenation is a bespoke, tailored package that is customised for each client. Depending on the results the client wants, the treatment involves filler and anti-wrinkle injections.

Double chin fat dissolving treatment

Tanyel underwent a fat-dissolving treatment, a procedure designed to remove stubborn fat on areas that diet and exercise don't impact.

The Love Island contestant had the procedure on his chin – but how does it work?

Fat-dissolving injections destroy fat cells by damaging the fat cell membrane and liquifying the fat in the treated area. The destroyed fat cells are then broken down and removed naturally through the body’s lymphatic system, with little to no pain.

Does Tanyel have lip filler?

While Tanyel's lips look plump and full, her surgeon shared a clip of her having her filler dissolved.

Tanyel had her lip filler dissolved before she went on Love Island

Reasons to have lip filler dissolved include correcting filler that has migrated, removing filler that is lumpy and toning down lips that have been overfilled.

Tanyel commented on the clip: "Love them," so was clearly pleased with the results.

B12 vitamin shots

Not a cosmetic procedure, but Tanyel had monthly B12 injections with her aesthetician before heading to South Africa.

WATCH: Tanyel explains why she loves B12 shots

Tanyel said her B12 shot helps with her hair, skin and nails and supports her energy.

Tanyel's eyebrows

Tanyel's eyebrows are tattooed on, using the popular microblading technique. Semi-permanent makeup means Tanyel will wake up looking good to go every morning in the villa.

Tanyel had her brows microbladed

She also has lash extensions, to keep her eyes looking fluttery at all times, no mascara needed.

