Lorraine Kelly casts doubt on Prince Harry’s coronation plans

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her thoughts on Prince Harry’s future relationship with the royal family - revealing that she doesn’t believe that King Charles’ youngest son will be attending his father’s coronation in May.

Speaking to royal expert Russell Myers about whether the Duke of Sussex would attend the coronation, Russel explained: "On May the 6th we actually have the coronation at Westminster Abbey. There's going to be a big procession of the royals and a balcony moment with members of the Royal Family... Prince Andrew and Harry and Meghan, will they show up?" To which Lorraine replied: "Doubt it."

She then added: "Who knows?" before discussing Andrew at length, asking Russell: "Does he honestly think that he can make a comeback, that he can actually be part of the Royal Family?"

Russell agreed, saying: "As it was said to me previously, the only person in the world who thinks he does have a chance is Prince Andrew himself. I think that this smacks of entitlement, privilege once again. He thinks he's got a clear run at trying to exonerate himself, although we do know he paid £12million to Virginia Giuffre, that the Queen did make her contribution to as well."

Do you think Prince Harry will be there?

He continued: "Would he want to be? Prince Andrew would say he always said he didn't do anything wrong, that he couldn't remember meeting Virginia Giuffre, so let's wait and see what happens."

The pair went on to discuss convicted socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who recently claimed that the photograph of Andrew with Virginia was a fake. In a TalkTV interview, she said: "It's a fake. I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not. Well, there's never been an original and further there's no photograph, and I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."

