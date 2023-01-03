We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ahead of the release of Prince Harry's "explosive" tell-all memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex has sat down for two very personal interviews to promote the book and discuss his time as a member of the royal family and his decision to move to America with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The first, titled simply Harry the Interview, is for ITV and will be with broadcaster Tom Bradby. The second has been conducted for a US audience and will air on CBS' 60 Minutes and features an interview with Anderson Cooper.

But when can viewers in the UK catch the interview on ITV? We've got all the details below…

When is Harry the Interview on TV?

Prince Harry's interview will air on Sunday 8 January at 9pm on ITV1. For those who missed the airing, they'll be able to stream the programme in full on ITV's new streaming service, ITVX, after the live 90-minute broadcast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their duties as senior royals in 2020

Who is Prince Harry being interviewed by?

As mentioned, Prince Harry is being interviewed by ITV broadcaster and renowned journalist, Tom Bradby. The interview with Tom has been described as an in-depth, "raw and intimate" look at Harry's life as a member of the royal family from his own perspective.

Tom Bradby is no stranger to the royal having known and worked closely with him a number of times over the past two decades. In recent years, the journalist accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their 2019 tour of South Africa where, famously, Tom interviewed Meghan about how she'd been "struggling" at the time, to which Meghan replied: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay."

Tom Bradby is conducting the interview on ITV

What will Prince Harry discuss in the interview?

Viewers will have to tune into the interview on Sunday evening to get the full details of what Harry says in answer to Tom's questions. However, the channel has released a teaser ahead of its release, giving a glimpse into the topics that Harry is set to discuss.

One moment sees the Duke of Sussex state he would like to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, but that this is yet to happen. "It never needed to be this way," he begins.

"The leaking and the planting… I want a family, not an institution. They feel that it's somehow better to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

When is Prince Harry's memoir released?

Harry's memoir, which has been described as featuring "raw, unflinching honesty", will be released on January 10, 2023.

The book will explore the Duke's "personal journey from trauma to healing". We're expecting chapters about his childhood, his time in the military and serving in Afghanistan, and his life as a husband and father.

