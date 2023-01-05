Prince Harry addresses attendance at King Charles' coronation in new interview trailer The Duke of Sussex's interview with ITV airs before the release of his memoir, Spare

The Duke of Sussex has refused to confirm whether he will attend his father King Charles' coronation.

In a second trailer for his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, which you can watch below, Prince Harry is asked if he will fly over to the UK to attend the ceremony in May.

Loading the player...

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," he said. "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

BREAKING: Prince Harry alleges physical fight with Prince William in leaked Spare extract

Harry has made claims against William and Kate in leaked extracts of his book

Tom also questions Harry about his decision to discuss his relationships with family members in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, which is released on Tuesday 10 January.

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," the Duke responded.

Tom, who was once close to both Prince William and Prince Harry, then asked: "Wouldn't your brother say to you, 'Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?' Wouldn't that be what he would say?"

Prince Harry said: "He would probably say all sorts of different things."

TRENDING: King Charles's heartbreaking plea to sons Prince William and Prince Harry revealed

NEW: Royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's shock claims in Spare revealed

Tom goes on: "Some people will say you’ve railed against invasions of your privacy all your life and the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission, now that will be the accusation."

The Duke replies: "That would be the accusation from people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press."

Harry says he still believes in the monarchy but when asked if he will play a part in its future, he replies: "I don't know."

The latest trailer comes as extracts of Harry's autobiography were leaked to The Guardian newspaper, in which he claims that he was physically attacked by William during a row at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

Another leaked extract shared by Page Six, sees Harry claim that William and Kate allegedly approved of him wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.