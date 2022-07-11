Carol Vorderman steps in at last minute after Lorraine Kelly falls ill The Scottish star is currently resting at home

Carol Vorderman stepped in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show on Monday after the Scottish star came down with Covid.

Lorraine announced the news to her Twitter followers on Monday, tweeting: "Well the Covid has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend.

"Thanks to the vaccine it's not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon. Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I'm back."

The 62-year-old's stand-in appeared to be a last-minute replacement as GMB's Susanna Reid confessed that she didn't expect to see Carol sitting in Lorraine's chair when she handed over to the former Countdown star.

Carol responded: "We didn't think so either but sadly Lorraine has caught the dreaded you know what, and I'm sitting in for a few days here. But we are wishing her a speedy recovery."

Susanna said: "Yes, get well soon Lorraine," while Carol added: "Get well soon."

The 61-year-old jokingly added: "I didn't look like this at five o'clock this morning, that is for sure!"

Carol stepped in for Lorraine on Monday

Lorraine's fans were quick to send their well wishes via Twitter, with one person writing: "Awwww feel better Lorraine," while another added: "Awww poor you Lorraine!! Hope you're ok and it's not too severe with the vaccines helping!! Thank goodness!!! Get well soon!!"

Viewers can expect to see Carol sitting in Lorraine's chair in the coming days as the TV host recovers from the virus.

Lorraine isn't the only morning presenter to be forced to miss work due to coronavirus, however, as BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has also contracted the illness.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Jon expressed his annoyance, writing: "Aaaagh! Finally got me. Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday. I guess working from home isn't really an option @BBCFrediani?"

Lorraine contracted Coronavirus over the weekend

The presenter's diagnosis comes just days after he was officially announced as Dan Walker's replacement on the breakfast programme.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jon revealed the news: "RESHUFFLE LATEST. So delighted to share this news and join the outstanding @BBCBreakfast team full time.

"An absolute honour to front the UK’s number one morning show with my mates @sallynugent @TVNaga01 and Charlie (and his new cat!)."

