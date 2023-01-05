Lorraine Kelly's comments on Prince Harry's fight with Prince William has people talking The TV personality compared it to the fight scene in Bridget Jones

Lorraine Kelly's reaction to the leaked excerpt in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, has had people talking. Speaking about it on her breakfast, she explained: "Honestly it's like a soap opera. The whole thing about the necklace and the dog bowl, it's not exactly a Die Hard fistycuffs is it?"

She added: "Do you remember that fight seen in Bridget Jones with Hugh Grant and it was just hilarious and it sounds a wee bit like that."

She added: "It's the detail that's fascinating and also sort of quite weird," before reading out the quote where Harry details his fight with William.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers were unhappy with the comments, with one writing: "#Lorraine I thought journalists were supposed to be impartial. It’s pretty obvious from your facial expressions and tone today whose side you are on. I love them both and hope they can work it out," while another person added: "She doesn't want to make light of it whilst making light of it."

What did you think?

However, others had a different perspective, with one posting: "You don’t drag your family through the mud and you don’t blame them for your own appalling behaviour," while another person wrote: "Great interview Russell!! You are well researched & insightful. I can't wait to hear your thoughts on the book. As to Harry's latest rant, re his brother and father, just ahead of the book,congrats to Random PR dept. for coming up with that one. Sad, really. Harry does not think."

Prince Harry's book Spare will be out on Tuesday

In the leaked excerpt, The Guardian alleges that Harry wrote: "William called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

William then told his brother not to tell Meghan about the confrontation, resulting in Harry replying: "You mean that you attacked me?", to which William is said to have responded: "I didn’t attack you, Harold."

