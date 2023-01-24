Gogglebox's Kate Bottley shares sad death of mother after falling ill The Reverend is well-known for her appearing on Gogglebox…

Gogglebox star Kate Bottley took to social media to announce the devastating news that her mother, Margaret, passed away on Monday after suffering a short illness.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Reverend, 47, revealed the sad news to her fans with a heartfelt dedication and two touching photos alongside her mum.

She penned: "She really was a smasher. May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace and rise in glory #mum.

In a separate tweet, she added: "And we'll take all the prayers, mass intentions and general positive thoughts we can get, thanks.

"(Also FYI Dry January is cancelled, she ****** loved a Bacardi and Coke)."

Messages of condolence flooded in from friends of fans of the star including her former Gogglebox co-star Izzi Warner, who penned: "Sending lots of love and strength your way," alongside two red love heart emojis.

Kate shared the news on Monday

Other friends of Kate including Denise Van Outen, Dermott O'Leary, Dawn French and Claudia Winkleman also left heartfelt messages for her in the comments section of the emotional update.

The news came just hours after Kate asked fans to "pray for M," as she had spent the three weeks being cared for in the hospital.

Kate shared the touching images on social media

Last week, Kate shared a touching photo of her mother, who was all smiles despite being unwell and thanked the NHS staff who helped her mother during her stay.

She wrote: "My Mum has been in hospital for 3 weeks. She’s due home tomorrow. It’s been tricky emotionally as well as physically. She has been cared for by some of the best humans, huge thanks to all @SheffieldHosp and #Solidarity #NHS."

Kate shot to fame after her TV sting on Channel 4's Gogglebox on which she appeared with her husband Graham from 2014-2016.

Since starring in the show she has gone on to present Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2, appeared on Songs of Praise as well as competing in Celebrity Master Chef.

