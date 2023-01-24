Abbey Clancy reacts to Peter Crouch and Holly Willoughby's bedroom scene The footballer's reaction was the best!

Peter Crouch got the shock of his life at the weekend as This Morning's Holly Willoughby took his wife Abbey Clancy's place in bed during a hilarious sketch on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

The couple, who recently launched their podcast show, The Therapy Crouch, were taking part in Michael's Midnight Gameshow segment when the father-of-four was pranked.

WATCH: Peter Crouch has incredible reaction to Holly Willoughby taking Abbey's place in bed

Peter and Abbey were together in a bed whilst Michael explained to them how the game of spot the difference worked. Whilst the lights were off and the changes to the room were made, Holly swiftly took Abbey's place in the bed.

When the lights were back on, Peter began to play the game un aware of what had happened and it took him a while to realise the swap – watch his incredible reaction in the video above.

The couple began the game next to each other

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Holly couldn't help but share the hilarious clip, writing: "If you missed this from @michaelmcintyresbigshow at the weekend you'll enjoy this… @crouchy's reaction is the best… @abbeyclancy #midnightgameshow #surprise #bigshow @bbciplayer."

Reacting to the clip, Abbey was quick to remark: "Holl this was the best ever, love you."

"This has me crying," wrote Kate Ferdinand, whilst Rochelle added: "Brilliant."

Peter and Abbey are good friends with Holly. Just last week, the couple, who have been married for 11 years, visited the presenter's morning show to talk about their new podcast, which went straight to number one in the podcast charts.

Peter was shocked to find out Holly Willoughby was next to him

In the first episode, the gorgeous pair recalled how they met at a birthday party in Liverpool underneath a restaurant where Abbey worked as a waitress.

Peter said: "Ab came over to me. It was insane. I couldn't pull a hamstring in London. I went up to Liverpool and then you came over and I was like: 'Wow — this place is incredible."

Abbey replied: "You scored that day. That was your first goal."

Peter went on: "I was struggling. Then, bang — I scored two and my hat-trick was Ab in the evening."

