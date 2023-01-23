Amy Robach's GMA3 sub Rhiannon Ally receives sweet message from co-star GMA3 has gone through a lot of changes recently

During their talked-about, open-ended hiatus, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are currently being substituted replaced on GMA3 by Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan - and the newer pair have a great friendship both on and off screen.

Rihannon and DeMarco are incredibly supportive of each other, and often interact with one another on social media as well.

Most recently, Rhiannon - who often shares backstage pictures from work - posted a rare personal post dedicated to her family, who she had been looking forward to spending the weekend with.

Alongside a picture of the family-of-five posing with a football following the Bills vs Chiefs game, Rhiannon wrote: "Headed to our 5th straight AFC championship!!!"

DeMarco was one of the first to respond to the photo, replying with a red love heart emoji.

Both Rhiannon and DeMarco have been a hit with GMA3 viewers since replacing Amy and T.J. alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

They appear comfortable in their positions, but every morning they still face the camera and say they are "sitting in for T.J Holmes and Amy Robach".

It has been reported by multiple outlets that both Amy and T.J. have hired attorneys to represent them as they fight their suspension.

People reported that it is unlikely the duo will return but that they have not been terminated. At the time of their hiatus, ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision and said it wasn't an easy choice to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages - and it appears they are still navigating the situation and working on the investigation.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are currently both off air on GMA3

Their personal relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, however. They've been spotted on numerous occasions and T.J. filed for divorce from his wife on 28 December.

Amy was photographed meeting her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, for the first time in public recently, to hand over their pet pooch. It is not known if they have filed for divorce yet.

