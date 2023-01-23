The Prince and Princess of Wales' dream garden at family home Adelaide Cottage Prince William and his family reside in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Adelaide Cottage with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Friday, Prince William gave a glimpse inside their top secret bolthole in Windsor, but what about the family's private garden?



While the Wales' haven’t shared a look at their outdoor space, here's everything we know…

The property has a history of botanical greatness, and an historic painting reveals it once had an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds.

The Wales' property is set within Windsor Great Park

As the four-bedroom cottage is set within the Great Windsor Park estate, the first thing we can be sure of is that the views from the garden will be pretty spectacular. Very different from their inner-city living situation at Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

With three young children, it can be guaranteed that their garden will be functional as well as beautiful.

The family relocated at the end of last year

Previous looks at the grounds of Anmer Hall have revealed that the family had a wendy house as well as a seesaw and a swing for the children to play on.

The Princess of Wales is a keen gardener, and she even designed her own garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. Therefore, we can only assume that their family outdoor space is pristinely pruned.

The royals are now located much closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home of Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the same estate.

They are now also closer to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's mansion, Royal Lodge, where they live with the late Queen's corgis.

Adelaide Cottage is a Grade II-listed property which means there are strict limitations on what they can and can't do when restoring or decorating it.

The property did, however, undergo significant renovation work in 2015, so the couple didn't need to do too much other than move in their own furniture and decorative items into the house ahead of their move.

