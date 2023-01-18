The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift sets record straight on 'fall out' rumours with fellow singer

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Taylor Swift and SZA setting the record straight on rumours of a "fall out".

Taylor Swift and SZA have put those rumours of a feud well and truly to bed. The singers, who have both been taking top spots on the charts in recent weeks, both stated on social media that they have nothing but love for each other as they compete for number one. Sza first addressed the reported fallout when she tweeted to fans that she does not have beef with anyone especially not Taylor. Soon after, Taylor then shared a photo on her Instagram thanking her fans for their continued support of her massive hit single Anti-Hero when she added in the caption that she had been listening to SZA's new album SOS nonstop, adding that she has so much love and respect for the RnB singer. Meanwhile, Taylor is on her eighth week at no1 on the Hot 100 with Anti hero while SZA's Kill Bill joins her at no3.

Speaking of the charts, Miley Cyrus has been basking in the success of her comeback single Flowers and is on track to land a UK no 1. The single has been a big hit on streaming platforms, which has no doubt helped its chart position, but the single and video has also been trending on social media thanks to fans' theories that the song lyrics and release date have a lot to do with her former relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, although Miley has not confirmed the theories herself.

After years of falls out and vows to never reunite, Noel Gallagher has seemingly u-turned and said 'never say never' to bringing the original lineup of Oasis back together. The singer, whose relationship with brother and fellow singer Liam has been the subject of news reports for a number of years, has now said on a BBC Radio interview that he and Liam are getting on brilliantly. Noel said that he should never say never but that it would take an extraordinary set of circumstances for that to happen. We'll be here keeping our fingers crossed and in the meantime listening to his band High Flying Birds' brand new single, Easy Now.

Madonna has shocked fans with her huge tour announcement. The legendary superstar revealed on social media that she will be embarking on her first-ever greatest hits tour. The string of shows will consist of 35 performances taking her fans through four decades of her music career spanning from her self-titled debut album to her most recent release Madame X in 2019. Madonna said in a statement she was so excited to explore as many songs as possible and give fans the show they have been waiting for. The greatest hits tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada in July, before heading to New York and then Europe later in the year.

Perrie Edwards is continuing to tease her fans that solo music is on the way. The former Little Mix star shared a photo to her Instagram recently of her sitting with her long-time producer Kamille as they spent time together in the studio. The snap comes soon after it was reported that Perrie is close to signing a huge record deal with Columbia Records. Reports began stating that the singer was in advance talks with bosses at the label who also look after Harry Styles and Beyonce.

And Princess Kate has undertaken her first solo outing of the year. Kate paid a visit to Foxcubs Nursey in Luton as part of her ongoing work in childhood early years. The mother of three got stuck in as she took time to chat with the nursery children and the staff about the support the nursery provides them on a day-to-day basis. Kate, who has a passion for early childhood development, then got involved with some of the arts and crafts at the nursery.

