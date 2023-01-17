The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles makes major UK gig announcement - and fans will be thrilled

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Harry Styles and the huge announcement he's made about performing in the UK very soon.

Not only that, a public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley has been announced and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds share album news. Take a listen to today's episode below.

Harry Styles is heading back to home turf as the singer has been announced as one of the performers for this year's Brit Awards. The As it Was singer, who is tied with Wet Leg for the most nominated star at this year's awards, will take to the stage to perform solo for the second time in his career. Other acts set to take to the stage at London's O2 arena include Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Harry will no doubt be hoping to win big at the Brits after being nominated in categories such as Artist of the year and Album of the Year. The Brits will take place on Saturday 11 February.

A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will take place later this month following her sudden death. The family of Lisa, who was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement that the service will take place at her father's former Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee on the front lawn and will be open to the public. The family added that instead of bringing flowers, mourners and public visitors are being encouraged to instead donate to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. Lisa died on 12 January aged 54 after being admitted to hospital following cardiac arrest.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have made a big announcement. The band, fronted by the former Oasis star, have shared details of their new album Council Skies on 2nd June. Noel explained in a statement that the upcoming record will see the band going back to the beginning, growing up and living through poverty and unemployment in the early 90s. Noel added that music changed his life for him during that time and that he wants the new album to do the same for his fans. The news comes at the same time as they released the new record's lead single, Easy Now, along with its music video which stars Games of Thrones actor Milly Alcock.

Ye's lawyers have gone to extreme lengths to inform the rapper they are no longer representing him. A group of attorneys who previously worked for the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, explained in court documents that they had taken out newspaper ads in order to get across the message to the star, who had not been responding to their other methods of communication. The lawyers added that by putting out the newspaper ad, they were hoping it would gain media attention and therefore make its way to Ye, who has been keeping a relatively low profile since a series of anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in interviews.

And the BAFTA Rising Star nominees have been revealed and britsh actress Naomi Ackie has bagged herself an award. The actress has gained huge recognition in recent weeks after portrayal of late superstar Whitney Houston in the new biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The other names lucky enough to gain a nomination include Sex Education stars Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey, as well as Sheila Atim and Daryl McCormack. The BAFTAs will take place in London on Sunday 19 February.

