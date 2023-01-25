I'm a Celebrity cast not replying to messages two months after series end – details The I'm a Celebrity 2022 WhatsApp group has gone quiet!

I'm a Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas has revealed that she and her jungle pals haven't spoken in a while – and that they all ghosted her last message on the group WhatsApp chat!

Chatting to the MailOnline, Scarlette opened up about reaching out to her fellow castmates, including Jill Scott, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe. She said: "I just said, "Hey, team, how are you all? I miss you lots.' And no one replied. I guess that means no one's missing me."

WATCH: Jill Scott crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

However, the A Place in the Sun star revealed that they would all have a chance to catch up at Chris Moyles' birthday party in a weeks' time, adding: "We're all going to be there so we'll have a nice little mini reunion, which will be good."

Of course, the cast have been hugely busy since the show concluded, with Jill opening up to HELLO! about her wedding plans with her fiancée Shelly Unitt.

I'm a Celebrity cast of 2022

She said: "We’ve said that in the new year, we need to make a life plan for everything. It's been so busy; we still haven't had our engagement party yet.

"We will invite my I'm A Celeb … campmates and their families. You become really good friends because you’re together so much, it accelerates the relationship. We had a great group; the campmates and the families, everyone got on so well."

Speaking about their relationship, the queen of the jungle added: " "We’re total opposites. I can be too laid back, whereas Shelly needs a plan. We work well because we find a middle ground."

