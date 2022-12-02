I'm a Celebrity fans convinced of secret fallout involving Matt Hancock following reunion episode Did you watch the I'm a Celebrity's Coming Out Show?

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! fans are sad that the series is over for another year, but viewers were treated to one final episode to mark the end of the 2022 series on Thursday night for the I'm a Celebrity Coming Out Show.

But there was one moment in particular that left some viewers convinced that there was some tension between Matt Hancock and the other campmates.

During the episode, the former Health Secretary, who came third in the competition, was not shown walking into the hotel lobby to greet his fellow celebrities. Although it may have happened away from the cameras, fans of social media were left confused all the same.

"Reckon they skipped Matt's welcoming to the hotel because no one turned up…?" asked one viewer. Another wrote: "Crying cause there was no welcome for Matt."

The cast gather for The Coming Out Show

A third added: "Did no one say hi to Matt at the hotel then?", as a fourth joked: "Not them skipping Matt's hello to everyone at the hotel."

Elsewhere in the episode, Matt was seen reuniting with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo who was left tearful upon greeting the MP. As the couple got in the car after hugging on the red bridge, Gina told the cameras: "I'm so proud of him, I'm so proud of him." Before adding that her time without him had been "awful."

The I'm a Celebrity cast of 2022

Meanwhile, viewers were left unimpressed by another moment in the Coming Out Show when the celebrities were shown jumping on their fresh hotel beds in their jungle gear!

One person tweeted: "They do it every year and it bothers me every year.... but why must they insist on getting on that nice clean bed in their stinking jungle gear!

"I'd be straight in a hot bath followed by a hot shower before I even thought of approaching that bed!"

