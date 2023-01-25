Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough sings in Daisy Jones and The Six first trailer Elvis Presley's granddaughter debuts her musical talents in the Amazon series

Riley Keough is following in her grandfather Elvis Presley's footsteps! Debuting her musical talents in the new trailer for Daisy Jones and The Six, the actress and singer is taking on the role of Daisy Jones in the upcoming Amazon Series. Cast as the lead singer of a 70s band that experiences the many highs and lows of fame, Riley stars alongside a stellar ensemble cast that includes Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the limited series will premiere on 3 March and take place across 10 episodes. During the latest teaser trailer, fans got to hear Riley – the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley – performing one of the 24 original songs from the show, titled 'Regret Me,' for the first time, and she sounds incredible!

Hollywood star Sam Claflin also lends his musical talents to the new drama, as singer Billy Dunne. Acting opposite Riley as the love interest of Daisy Jones, fans can hear the Me Before You actor's voice in the featured song.

Riley Keough can be heard performing 'Regret Me' in the new trailer for the series

The official synopsis for the series reads: "In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits.

"Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

Sam Claflin stars as Daisy's love interest and lead singer, Billy Dunne

While Riley has been giving fans regular updates on the show, earlier this week she posted a heartwarming photo of her mother, Lisa Marie, on Instagram. Pictured cuddling up to her mum in a restaurant, she captioned it: "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this."

