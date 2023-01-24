Love Island's Haris Namani dumped from villa – details

Love Island star Haris Namani is the latest contestant to be dumped from the villa, just days after a shocking new video of the 21-year-old was circulated on Snapchat. The clip, which has since been published by The Sun, contains footage of Haris – a trained boxer – engaging in a violent street fight, in which he aggressively punches his victim to the ground.

"I'm not a bully! I'm not a bully!" Haris can be heard shouting in the footage, adding, "On my mum's life."

Currently, the Love Island star's exit appears to be unrelated to the resurfaced footage, with ITV yet to officially comment on the incident. According to reports, Haris has simply left the villa as a result of a public vote, the results of which are yet to be aired on the ITV show. Prior to his exit, he was coupled up with 27-year-old Olivia Hawkins.

Haris is the second contestant to leave the winter series, following the eviction of Bombshell David Salako after just 48 hours in the villa.

During his time on the ITV reality series, Haris had also been involved in another confrontation, involving fellow Love Islander, Shaq Muhammad. In a tense moment, the pair almost came to blows after Shaq accused Haris of trying to stir up trouble, resulting in the other contestants attempting to keep them apart.

A TV salesman from Doncaster, in his introductory video for Love Island, Haris described himself as having a lot of "energy" and "confidence," though he revealed that he's never liked a girl enough to bring her home to meet his mum.

"I've had situations with girls for a few months and that but I've never actually had feelings for a girl... I've never fell in love," he told the cameras.

The comments sparked a surprising reaction from fans, who quickly suggested that Haris had actually been in a relationship with Courtney Hodgson, citing that she had previously posted a video of Haris, calling him her "boyfriend," in the caption.

As it turns out, Haris had actually spoken about the rumoured relationship to The Sun, explaining: "I've done boxing for nine years and I took it very seriously until I met her. I was going out with her quite a lot and then I sat down with my coaches and they were like 'Haris, it's not a problem having a girlfriend or anything but I think with boxing, don't waste it'. So then I just called it off. I said 'I don't think we're gonna get any further than what we've done.'"

