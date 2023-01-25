Call the Midwife finally answers the one question fans always ask The hit BBC show has revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets

After years of asking, Call The Midwife fans finally got their answer to a burning question – how do the cast and crew keep all the children entertained in between scenes? Well, the answer couldn't be more adorable. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the BBC show's Instagram account shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes photos from the latest episode, which showed Roxanne Palmer – aka Joan Wrigley – looking after one of the young actors.

WATCH: Have you watched the latest episode of Call The Midwife?

Loading the player...

The caption reads: "In this week's peek at some of the shots we took on set during filming for last night's episode, actor Roxanne Palmer, who played mum Joan Wrigley, addresses that age old television question: How does one keep a performing child amused in those long gaps between action?"

"The answer is, as every good (or bad) parent knows - to pull a funny face! Roxanne had a whole hat full of young stars to keep amused, and did it with some style."

Call The Midwife shared a heartwarming photo of Roxanne Palmer keeping her young co-stars entertained

The caption continued: "Meanwhile our intrepid duo of Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) and Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) had plenty to occupy them in the story. Yet they not only found time for a sneaky ice cream, but Judy also shared a laugh or two with the crew. Secret: Judy has a WICKED sense of humour!"

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers vent frustration over tense moment in episode four

READ: Call the Midwife fans seriously worried for beloved character after show teases upcoming episode

Sparking a reaction from the show's 123k followers, many were quick to praise the latest episode of Call The Midwife, as well as the behind-the-scenes photos. "One of the best programmes, fills you with total joy, the acting and attention to detail is off the scale," replied one.

Fans praised series 12 episode four of the BBC drama

"I love to see these sneaky peaks at what goes on behind the scenes, please keep them coming," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Last night's episode was brilliant. Reggie is so lovely. I was glad when it wasn't anything too serious. I'd hate to see him written out. And those poor mums and babies with the gastroenteritis. Sister Monica Joan is just brilliant and as for Phyllis, never let her go!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.