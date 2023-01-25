9-1-1: Lone Star fans have major complaint about 'Tarlos' after season four premieres

9-1-1: Lone Star is back on Fox, and fans have been thrilled to reunite with the folks of Station 126 – particularly everyone's favorite couple, TK Stand and Carlos Reyes. However, the show's premiere already introduced drama for the couple – and has left fans less than impressed. Read on to find out more and warning, spoilers ahead for season four episode one!

In the episode, it is revealed that although Carlos and TK are engaged, Carlos is actually already married to Iris – his best friend and Michelle's sister who was missing for much of season one. Carlos tied the knot with her before coming out, and the pair remained married so that Iris could benefit from Carlos' health insurance.

In the episode, Carlos admits this to TK, who comforts his fiancé and promises that they will sort things out with Iris. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted that there was more to the scene – which was shared in the sneak peeks – that had been cut from the moment between the pair. In the clip, TK actually tells Carlos that he loves him - but the moment was nowhere to be seen in the final cut.

What did you think about Carlos' secret?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Literally one episode into the season and they’re already cutting beautiful tarlos scenes. disappointed but not surprised #911LoneStar," while another person added: "The wayyyyyy they robbed this from us. THAT scene NEEDED this 'I Love You' so bad. I don’t know whyyy they deleted it. There was no reason!" A third person wrote: " I’m so mad that they cut it out."

Did you spot the missing moment?

Speaking about that scene in the bunk room, Ronen Rubinstein told HELLO!: "This is not a minor situation and I think the beautiful thing about that bunk room scene in episode one is that TK may have just received a lot of intense information but at the end of the day he says, 'I've got your back. We're going to make this work and I love you and whatever we need to do to make this work we will.'"

