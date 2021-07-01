Dragons' Den: where are the former dragons now? Find out what they've been up to since leaving the show here...

We love settling down to watch brand new episodes of Dragons' Den on BBC One every Thursday night.

MORE: Peter Jones' absence from latest episodes of Dragons' Den explained

Having been on screens since 2005, the series has seen plenty of investors come and go over the years.

But have you ever wondered what the dragons who have left the show are up to now? We did some investigating, and here's all the info you need...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dragons' Den star Sarah Willingham takes her family on a round-the-world adventure

Duncan Bannatyne

Scottish businessman Duncan Bannatyne was last seen on the show in 2015, after spending a decade on the show making him the second-longest serving original dragon.

Duncan Bannatyne bowed out of the show in 2015 after ten years

Since then, he's gone on to appear on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (he donated his fee for taking part in the show to charity), where he placed seventh and grown his Bannatyne Health Club & Spa chain, which is now the largest independent chain of health clubs in the UK with more than 70 locations.

MORE: Dragons Den stars' incredible weddings: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and more

MORE: Deborah Meaden shares health update after hospital picture

Theo Paphitis

While retail giant Theo Paphitis officially left the show in 2013, viewers will have seen him recently as he's been covering for Peter Jones, who sadly had to miss out on a couple of episodes due to Covid-19.

Theo Paphitis officially left in 2013 but has been back in recent weeks

The former Millwall FC owner continues to rake in cash from his many businesses, including lingerie brand Boux Avenue, stationary chain Rymans and homeware store Robert Dyas but has also seen his family grow over the last few years. A father of five himself, he is now a proud grandfather to eight little ones.

Sarah Willingham

Sarah Willingham's time on the show was short but sweet. The businesswoman, best known for her management of high-street restaurants such as Planet Hollywood and Pizza Express, joined the show in 2015 but decided to leave in 2017 to go travelling with her family.

Sarah Willingham appeared on the show for two years

Since then, she has continued to expand her hospitality empire and is set to open up a new London Cocktail Club venue in Bristol amid soaring profits despite lockdown.

Jenny Campbell

Banker-turned-entrepreneur Jenny Campbell is another dragon who only lasted for two series in the Den. She announced in 2019 that she was departing the show to support her sons in their entrepreneurial businesses and focus on charity work.

Jenny Campbell appeared on the show between 2017 and 2019

She continues to invest in many businesses and holds the title of director at her son Tom's construction company and pedigree dog company The Kennel Club UK and the Woman of the Year Awards.

Nick Jenkins

Moonpig founder Nick Jenkins, who sold the greeting card company for an estimated £120million in 2011, joined the Den in 2015. He made over a dozen deals before bowing out in 2017 to spend more time on his current businesses.

Moonpig founder Nick Jenkins joined the Den in 2015

In a statement shared at the time, he explained: "I have thoroughly enjoyed making Dragons' Den but I want to focus more on my portfolio of educational technology businesses and that would make it difficult to take on any more investments from the Den."

MORE: Dragons' Den introduces youngest ever investor for new series

Kelly Hoppen

The 'Queen of Taupe', British interior designer Kelly Hoppen, made a name for herself on her own Channel 5 show in 2011 before she became a dragon in 2013. However, just two years later, she announced she was quitting citing that she was too busy to commit time to the filming schedule.

Kelly Hoppen appeared on the show between 2013 and 2015

After her time on the show, she made a cameo appearance in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and joined BBC Two's The Great Interior Design Challenge as a guest judge before she was promoted to a regular judge. In 2020, she was made a CBE for her services to interior design.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.