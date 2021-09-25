What is Strictly's Sara Davies net worth? Find out more about Sara and her fellow Dragon's Den stars' fortunes...

Dragons' Den has been a launching pad for a number of successful businesses and entrepreneurs in recent years and collectively, the dragons have invested millions to help get them off the ground.

And now, not only has one dragon in particular found success on the show, but Sara Davies is hoping to have even more luck on the dancefloor as she competes in this year's Strictly Come Dancing!

But how much money do the Dragon's actually have and what are they estimated to be worth? From Sara to Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, keep reading to find out more about their incredible wealth...

Sara Davies

The youngest dragon on the show, Sara Davies made her fortune with global crafting supplies company Crafter's Companion, which she grew from kitchen-table startup to million-pound business over the course of ten years. As a result, her net worth is estimated to be a whopping £37million.

However, it's certainly possible that her time on Strictly will help boost her profile and thus her net worth - go, Sara!

The Dragon's Den star is paired with Aljaz Skorjanec

Peter Jones

Peter Jones has a portfolio of businesses ranging from telecoms to publishing, so we're hardly surprised to hear that, according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List, he is worth an estimated £1.157billion. Not only is that an incredible figure on its own, but it's a £650million increase from last year.

Peter Jones is the wealthiest dragon on the show

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden's net worth is estimated to be around £40million these days, according to Spear's magazine. She mainly earned her fortune in the leisure park industry in the 1990s but continues to make money as a full-time investor.

Deborah makes money through her investments both on and off of the show

Tej Lalvani

Tej Lalvani can thank both his property investments and his family business Vitabiotics for his staggeringly high fortune. He made it into the Sunday Times Rich List in 2019 and was reported to be worth £390million at the time. It's most likely that the figure is now much higher than this, possibly around the £450million mark.

Tej has multiple sources of income which has contributed to his wealth

Touker Suleyman

Like a few of his fellow dragons, fashion mogul Touker Suleyman has also appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List in the past; in 2015, it listed his fortune to be in excess of £200million. However, more recently, it has been reported that his net worth stands at around £150million.

Touker made his money in the fashion retail space

