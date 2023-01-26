Downton Abbey fan favourite set to star in new Channel 5 drama – and it sounds seriously good Robert James-Collier is the star in this new show

Downton Abbey's very own Robert James-Collier is set to star in a new drama for Channel 5 – and it looks seriously gripping! The upcoming four-part series, The inheritance, also stars the likes of Flowers in the Attic star Jemima Rooper, Gavin and Stacey's Larry Lamb and The Syndicate's Gaynor Faye. Intrigued? Find out more…

So what is the new show about? The Inheritance follows the story of three siblings, Daniel, Sian and Chloe, who are left reeling after the unexpected death of their Father, Dennis.

The synopsis continues: "When it turns out they are not left anything in the will, they embark on a dangerous journey to figure out whether his death was truly a tragic accident, or whether it was in fact murder.

"So, a family who look harmonious and loving start to show the cracks borne of years of secrets and jealousy. Secrets are exploded, relationships ripped apart, and lives lost as the siblings try desperately to claw back their inheritance and make sense of what is happening around them…asking the question, is blood really thicker than water?"

Robert is set to star in the new series

James is best known for playing the occasionally villainous Thomas Barrow, a valet forced to keep his sexuality a secret, in the hit Downton Abbey franchise, but he previously suggested that the role left him "typecast".

Speaking to The Independent, he said: "I think audiences in the US can identify quite easily with the quintessential English gent and English lady whereas a neurotic, dark, gay character like Thomas is a hard thing to put into the American market. It can lead to typecasting.

Robert plays Thomas in the hit franchise

"Because Thomas Barrow is gay and is, essentially, the bad guy for much of the show, a lot of people within the industry can only see you as that. They might not be in a rush to see you as a heterosexual love interest. That takes time."

