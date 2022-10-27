Downton Abbey star joins Death in Paradise season 12 – and we can't wait Welcome to the little island of murder Cara!

Death in Paradise has confirmed its line-up of guest stars – and there are some seriously amazing actors joining the hit murder mystery series! The new group of guest actors is set to join Cara Theobold, who is perhaps best known for playing Ivy Stuart in the hit show Downton Abbey. Find out more…

Death in Paradise's official Twitter account confirmed the very exciting news, writing: "And finally... we're thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey's @CaraTheobold will be joining us for series 12! #DeathInParadise." Fans were delighted, with one writing: "I’m extremely excited now I love Downton Abbey," while another person added: "Brilliant news. So beautiful."

Cara memorably portrayed a kitchen maid downstairs in the infamous house. She eventually leaves to move to the US, where she works for Cora's brother, Harold Levinson.

Will you be watching season 12?

So, who else is taking part in Death in Paradise season 12? Peep Show and Strictly star Robert Webb, Derry Girls' Siobhan McSweeney, Les Dennis, Barney Walsh and Crashing actor Amit Shah will all be making their way to the island of St Marie – and we can't wait to find out what's in store!

Cara played Ivy on the show

The show's star, Ralf Little, confirmed that season 12 would be back in January 2023, with a Christmas special taking place in December.

While fans wait for the new series, which is currently being filmed, they can look forward to the Christmas special which will see stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder "attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case", according to the BBC.

