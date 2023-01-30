Vera fans gutted as beloved star marks final episode

Vera fans bid farewell to a fan favourite character on the ITV drama on Sunday night - and it's safe to say they are gutted.

The latest episode marked the last for Paul Kaye, who plays grumpy pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue in the series.

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

After one last case for Dr Malcolm - plus a final sarcastic exchange between him and DCI Vera Stanhope - it was time for viewers to say goodbye.

Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed their sadness at Paul's exit. One person wrote: "Don't let Malcolm go Vera @BrendaBlethyn," while another added: "'Don't forget to trample on more evidence on your way out'. I'm going to miss Malcolm, especially the sarcasm between him and Vera."

A third viewer tweeted: "Noooo I don't want Malcolm to leave," while another commented: "I'm going to miss the Vera and Malcolm relationship."

Brenda Blethyn confirmed Paul's exit in a recent interview with Chronicle Live. "We say goodbye to the wonderful Paul Kaye as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue in the third new film 'Against The Tide,'" she said.

Paul Kaye's last episode aired on Sunday night

Praising her co-star, she added: "Paul is one of the most positive people I know. No matter what the circumstances he'll find something positive to say. There was total respect between Vera and Malcolm along with some very dry humour from him. The relationship between Vera and Malcolm has been interesting to play."

The actress also opened up about Paul's replacement, revealing that she is a pathologist called Dr Paula Bennett, played by Sarah Kameela Impey, who fans will meet in Sunday's upcoming episode. "When they first meet Vera isn't quite sure what to make of her and thinks she's a bit too clever for her own good. But she is clever in a good sense," she said.

Teasing the episode, she added: "That's a really good story that deals with ex-Army personnel and homelessness when a former soldier ends up down and out on the streets of Newcastle."

