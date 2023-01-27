Viewers share concern following Brendan Fraser's appearance on Lorraine

Lorraine viewers have voiced their concern after Brendan Fraser made an emotional appearance on Friday's episode of the ITV morning show. Joining Lorraine Kelly to discuss his Oscar-nominated film, The Whale, the actor appeared to be teary-eyed throughout the interview, prompting one viewer to call him a "broken man."

Brendan Fraser makes emotional appearance on Lorraine

Sparking a reaction from Twitter users, many were quick to comment on the Hollywood star's latest appearance: "Brendan Fraser absolutely calms my heart, such a beautiful soul. It does feel like it takes so much out of him doing interviews though, I know promotion has to be done for films but I do hope he is comfortable doing them and doesn't feel forced," commented one fan.

"Is it just me or does Brendan Fraser look and sound like a broken man on @lorraine this morning, I hope he's not and it's jetlag," added another.

While a number of fans have voiced their concern for Brendan, many also praised the actor for his down-to-earth and caring personality.

"There's not many celebrities in this lifetime that are instantly warming to the heart but #brendanfraser is just such a kind soul #lorraine," tweeted one. "Brendan Fraser on @lorraine has my heart I just want to hug him!" agreed a second.

Brendan appeared to be teary-eyed throughout the interview

Meanwhile, a third penned: "@reallorraine What an incredible man #BrendanFraser is. We must cherish, love and protect him forever."

It's been a milestone week for the movie star, who recently received his Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his critically-acclaimed performance in The Whale. The film has also garnered two other prestigious nominations for best supporting actor and hair and makeup.

Fans have also praised the actor's down-to-earth and caring personality

Reacting to the news, Brendan released an official statement, telling fans:

"I'm absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau's beautiful performance and Adrien Morot's incredible makeup. "I wouldn't have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!"

