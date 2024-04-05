9-1-1 teases first date between Buck and Tommy in new video after first kiss

9-1-1 fans look to be in for an interesting mid-season finale as the promo trailer for season seven episode five reveals that Eddie Diaz will accidentally crash Evan 'Buck' Buckley's first date with Tommy Kinard.

The clip, which you can watch below, reveals that Buck (Oliver Stark) and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) head out for pizza on their first date, only for it to appear that Tommy picks up on Buck's hesitancy. Things then get worse for Buck as Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and his girlfriend Marisol (Edy Ganem) are at the same restaurant.

9-1-1 7x05 promo teases date between Buck and Tommy

The clip makes it clear that Buck was not expecting to see Eddie, or be forced to reveal that he is on a date with Tommy, this soon, and it makes for an awkward moment.

The show's 100th episode aired on Thursday April 4 and in the closing moments, Tommy kissed Buck, closing out 100 episodes of the ongoing fan discussion: Is Buck queer?

© Chris Willard Buck and Tommy kissed in 9-1-1's 100th episode

Season seven episode four, 'Buck, Bothered and Bewildered', saw the character grow jealous over Eddie's new friendship with Tommy,, only for Buck to understand by the end that it was never Eddie's friendship he was worried about but rather Tommy's attention, and the pair kissed.

Many viewers have argued that the character has long been queer-coded – when a character's sexual orientation is implied by significant subtext without being stated outright – using canonical moments from across the seven seasons in their arguments.

Oliver also confirmed that “there have been crumbs for years and years” in a post-episode interview with TVLine, adding: "If you look back, and I don’t know if it was even intentional from anybody in the moment, I think that the thread is there throughout. So coming to this moment now is really exciting and deserved and earned."

As for how the storyline will continue to play out over the rest of the season's six episodes, Oliver told HELLO! that viewers will see Buck "making use of [his] support system" in the 118, "and learning more about those relationships".