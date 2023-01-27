Exclusive: First look as FBI team face shocking murder in season five episode 13 FBI on CBS returns on February 14

FBI fans - here is an exclusive first look at the upcoming February 14 episode, 'Family First', as the team are faced with investigating the murder of a professional informant after he's found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook.

As you can see from the picture, the episode - which will be the first back after the current three-week break - will also see Maggie (Missy Peregrym) reconnect with an old colleague and mentor (played by Joelle Carter). Scroll down for more images...

Serving alongside Missy as Maggie’s partner is actor Zeeko Zaki who portrays Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, along with Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner.

Missy returned to the series earlier in season five after leaving the show in season four to go on maternity leave.

The team are faced with investigating the murder of a professional informant

Missy's character was recovering from near-fatal sarin gas exposure after an episode in April 2022 but in real life Missy took time off from the show as she was on maternity leave.

Missy and husband Tom Oakley welcomed their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine, on 6 June.

Maggie will reconnect with an old mentor

Season five of the hit series returned in September but after the season four finale was pulled after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas in May, the network made the decision to sandwich the episode between episodes two and three of season five, airing it on 4 October.

CBS made the decision not to air the episode - which was to center on a school shooting - in light of the tragedy at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday 24 May, which is the deadliest US school massacre since Sandy Hook.

