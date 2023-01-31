How long is Love Island 2023 on for? Here's our prediction for when the final will take place

Love Island 2023 is well underway on ITV2 and it's safe to say this season is turning out to be a dramatic one!

With tensions rising in the villa and the episodes juicier than ever, we're not sure we ever want this series to end! But how long does the winter series go on for and when is the final? Find out all we know…

How long is Love Island on for?

Love Island seasons typically last for around eight weeks. While the finale date is yet to be announced by ITV, we can make a guess as to when fans can expect to say goodbye to the show until the summer series rolls around.

Considering the series kicked off on Monday 16 January, we can expect the last episode to take place on Sunday 12 March.

If previous finales are anything to go by, fans are in for a jam-packed instalment which sees the final four couples get all glammed up for a ball before viewers vote for their favourite pair. The winning couple are then given the chance to share or steal the £50,000 prize.

Will Shaq and Tanya make it to the final?

When does the Love Island summer series start?

ITV has confirmed that the show will return once again this year for its usual summer series - and we already can't wait.

The summer show usually begins in June, with last year's series kicking off on 6 June while the 2021 season premiered on 28 June.

While viewers will have to wait a little while longer to find out when Maya Jama will be back with a fresh batch of contestants, we expect the summer series to take place in the first few weeks of June.

Olivia and Tom on Love Island

Maya took over from former host Laura Whitmore for the winter show after the Irish presenter announced that she would be stepping down from the role.

Maya confirmed the news on social media, writing: "Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host."

