GMB's Susanna Reid shares grief over loss of beloved former colleague

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has shared her grief over the loss of her former BBC Breakfast colleague Bill Turnbull, who sadly passed away last year.

On Wednesday's show, Susanna and her co-host Richard Madeley welcomed Louise Minchin onto the programme to chat about her upcoming book titled 'Fearless: Adventures with Extraordinary Women'. The pair reminisced about their time on BBC Breakfast, which they both hosted for several years alongside Bill. See what Susanna, who spent 11 years on the show, said about Bill in the video below.

WATCH: Susanna Reid shares her grief over the loss of Bill Turnbull

Loading the player...

Louise, who fronted the programme for nine years from 2012 to 2021, also spoke fondly about Bill. "I miss him a lot, we had amazing times," she said. "He was a fantastic journalist with such a naughty sense of humour."

MORE: Susanna Reid stresses Ofcom rules during Richard Madeley and guests' foul word debate

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid 'loses it' at guest while defending show - viewers react

Bill passed away at the age of 66 in August last year. A statement released at the time revealed that he died "peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family" following a "challenging and committed fight" with prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Susanna said she "misses" Bill "all the time"

Susanna, who left BBC Breakfast in 2014 to join Good Morning Britain, shared a tribute to Bill after the news of his death was announced in September. She wrote on Twitter: "Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much."

Louise Minchin joined Susanna and Richard on Wednesday

She also spoke about him during an episode of Good Morning Britain at the time, hailing him as the "father of BBC Breakfast" who "inspired" her.

"You wanted to do your best for him," she said, adding: "He was such a funny person to be around. He was so much fun to be with. I don’t want to sound sombre talking about him because he had such a sense of humour."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.