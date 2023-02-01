Sarah Lancashire's next project after final outing in Happy Valley revealed The actress is set to star in a popular drama very soon

Sarah Lancashire's final outing as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in BBC One's Happy Valley is fast approaching and while we're not quite ready to say goodbye to the formidable police officer, we can't help but wonder what's next for the actress.

Since her early career, Sarah has appeared in a number of excellent dramas - and shows no signs of stopping! Read on to find out which popular show the Last Tango actress will appear in very soon…

Fans of the 58-year-old star will be pleased to know that she won't be away from our screens for too long as she is set to appear in the second season of HBO's Julia, leading the cast in her portrayal of television chef Julia Child.

The drama series, which first aired in March last year, is inspired by the life of the iconic cooking teacher and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. It also explores a "pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution," according to the synopsis.

While HBO has yet to announce the release date for season two, it's expected to premiere sometime in the spring of this year.

Sarah stars as Julia Child in the HBO series Julia

Chatting about the role to NPR last year, Sarah said: "The starting point has to be their humanity and their authenticity. She's naturally very funny [but] I never approached the series as a comedy. I didn't really want that to be the launch pad.

"I needed to know specifically who Julia was when she was away from the cameras, when she wasn't on the show. The Julia behind closed doors. The Julia when she was with her friends, when she was with Paul. That, to me, is equally as important as trying to portray the woman in front of the camera."

