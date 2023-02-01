Did Love Island's Jessie and Aaron win the Australian series? The Love Island Australia stars joined the UK version for series 9

This year's contestants on Love Island had the shock of their lives when two bombshells turned up from Down Under earlier this series. Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters arrived in the South African villa to make their grand entrance on the show – but this wasn't their first rodeo.

The pair had previously appeared in the Australian version of Love Island so they were well accustomed to the ins and outs of the reality show. But did either of them win their respective series? Find out here…

Did Aaron Waters win Love Island Australia?

Aaron did not win his season of Love Island Australia, but he did make it pretty far into the series!

Aaron joined the show in 2021 on the third season of the spin-off show. The model and content creator from Melbourne was part of the original cast and therefore entered the villa on day one of series three.

Aaron and Jessie both previously appeared on Love Island Australia

The 25-year-old ended up coupling up with Jess Velkovski and the pair even made it to the final, coming in second place to Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis. However, the couple then called time on their relationship soon after the show ended.

Aaron opened up about what his experience on the Australian version has taught him for the UK show. "When I was in the Love Island Australia villa, I didn't open myself up to other opportunities that I could’ve possibly had," he told ITV. "This time round, I want to be testing the waters by being open-minded and giving everyone a chance."

The pair are hoping to find love on the UK version

Did Jessie Wynter win Love Island Australia?

Jessie Wynter did not win Love Island Australia. The 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer from Tasmania joined the Australian version for its second spin-off series which aired in 2019. The brunette beauty was paired with AFL player Todd and the couple made it to the final, coming in fourth place.

Jessie is coupled up with Will on Love Island

However, Jessie and Todd weren't meant to be and they called it quits three months after leaving the villa. Here's hoping her current romance with Will goes the distance!

Upon joining the UK version, Jessie said she's a bit of a "wild child." She said: "If there's something I want to do, I will go and do it, no matter how many times I'm told not to. I am very much the 'fun friend.'"

