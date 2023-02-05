GMA's Michael Strahan sparks fan reaction as he reflects on major career milestone The presenter was inundated with comments from his followers

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan reflected on a major career milestone on his social media pages over the weekend, remembering when he helped the New York Giants win the Super Bowl back in 2007.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 51-year-old shared a few snaps from the big day, showing the now-presenter alongside his fellow players following the final whistle, as well as a snap of the former football player lifting the coveted Super Bowl trophy.

He wrote in the caption: "15 years ago! We became world champs! #SuperBowlXLII #GMEN @nygiants."

The television personality, who spent 15 seasons playing for the Giants, was inundated with comments from fans, who also remembered the celebratory day. One person wrote: "As a sports fan, there's never been a greater moment in my life. Thank you," while another added: "Best Super Bowl ever!"

A third person commented: "One of the most exciting nights of my life. So good to see you doing well, Michael."

Michael remembered his 2007 Super Bowl victory

Michael's reflective post comes shortly after he celebrated a different career milestone when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star marks the first to be dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

The host was joined by his mother, Louise, his three daughters, Tanita, Isabella, and Sophia, as well as his longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini and also his very own GMA co-star, Robin Roberts, for the ceremony.

Chatting about the honor on GMA back in January, Robin praised her co-star: "We are so proud, our own Michael Strahan! He is no stranger to making history and did so with this once-in-a-lifetime achievement."

Michael was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January

She continued: "You have achieved so much in your career, and can I say it was humbling to be there, and to see the mosaic of people that you brought together. And to have your mama, I mean, she was beaming."

Michael, who is a proud father of four, added: "It means the world, to have you there, to have my mom, to have my kids there. You realize that these things are more – they enjoy them and to see them proud is all that I need."

