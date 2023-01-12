Watch Michael Strahan get called out by cheeky GMA co-stars The ABC News host was caught unawares

Michael Strahan has definitely given his co-stars quite a few laughs over the years on Good Morning America, and his latest stint was no exception.

Although, it did come with a little bit of embarrassment for the anchor, as he was left quickly blushing when his co-stars cheekily called him out.

What happened to Michael that left him red-faced while live on the show? Check it out in the video below!

WATCH: Michael Strahan called out by his GMA co-stars

Loading the player...

Michael may be the butt of the joke sometimes, but he and his co-stars often rib each other and they all take it in good humor due to their close relationship.

The GMA anchor can be just as good as rousing emotion out of his fans as he is at eliciting laughter, though, based on his latest social media upload.

MORE: Michael Strahan takes fans into behind-the-scenes celebration on GMA

TRENDING NOW: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about trying for a baby with Brendan McLoughlin

The TV anchor appeared in a new video in support of his former team, the New York Giants, who he played with when he was a pro footballer.

The GMA hosts loving having fun with each other

The post was made to ramp up support for the team in time for the NFL playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl, which is slated to take place on 12 February.

In the promotional clip, he emerged from the shadows dressed in a fitted blue shirt sporting the team's logo, saying: "So how did we get here? Let me tell you a story."

MORE: Michael Strahan returns to GMA and faces emotional conversation about NFL's Damar Hamlin

ALSO POPULAR: Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

Alongside soaring music, a montage was shown of several of the greatest moments for the team, with Michael providing an impassioned delivery alongside it.

"Playoff time is our time. Right here, right now. And we'll do it our way," he exclaimed to the camera, with the video ending with the signature "Let's go, Giants!" chant.

Michael appeared in a rousing promo clip for his former NFL team

The video definitely served its purpose and hyped up the ABC host's fans, as one commented: "I am so beyond excited for this!!! Let's go Big Blue!" and another said: "MICHAEL!!!!!!!! This is awesome!!!! LETS GO BIG BLUE!!!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.