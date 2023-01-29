GMA3's Rhiannon Ally celebrates major family milestone amid new role The presenter has been standing in for Amy Robach

GMA3's new stand-in host Rhiannon Ally celebrated a major family milestone on Sunday as she and her husband Mike Marza marked their son Roman's ninth birthday!

Taking to Instagram to share some snaps of their little boy from throughout his childhood, the mom-of-three wrote: "Time marches on. Somehow our baby boy is nine today. Happy Birthday to the boy who changed my life the moment I met him. So thankful God chose me to be his mama. Also, go Chiefs!!"

The news anchor, who recently stepped in for Amy Robach on the show, was met with an influx of messages in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Awww happy birthday!!" while another added: "Happy birthday Roman!"

Rhiannon's husband Mike is also a journalist and is currently the general assignment reporter and weekend morning anchor for Channel 7 Eyewitness News. The couple are also proud parents to daughters Camila, seven, and Natalia, four.

The post comes just weeks after the 42-year-old opened up about her ongoing health battle whilst live on the show. Chatting to co-stars DeMarco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Rhiannon revealed that she suffers from ulcerative colitis, a long-term condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed.

"You know, this is not something that I've ever talked about publicly, but I actually have ulcerative colitis and I've had to make so many changes to my diet, exercise routine."

Rhiannon marked her son's ninth birthday on Instagram

She added: "You really have to find a way to mesh it. It's very hard. Different foods affect people differently, it's really amazing."

Rhiannon has been filling in for Amy whilst her co-host DeMarco Morgan has been standing in for T.J. Holmes. Just last week, ABC confirmed that the anchors would be departing from the network following the news of their affair.

ABC recently announced Amy and TJ's departure from the network

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

